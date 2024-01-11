Asian qualifiers: Sangwan wins Paris Olympic spot with bronze

IMAGE: This is Rhythm Sangwan's third medal in the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers after she finished third in the 10m air pistol event on Monday with Esha clinching gold. She also won the 10m air pistol mixed team silver with Arjun Singh Cheema. Photograph: NRAI/X

Rhythm Sangwan on Thursday became the 16th Indian shooter to secure a 2024 Paris quota place with a bronze medal in 25m sports pistol at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, ensuring India will send its largest-ever shooting contingent to the global showpiece in July-August this year.

India's previous largest squad contained 15 shooters at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Jakarta is turning out to be a happy hunting ground with three shooters -- Esha Singh, Varun Tomar (both 10m air pistol) and now Rhythm -- securing quota slots for the country so far.

The 20-year-old Rhythm, who hails from Haryana and was a part of the team that won the 25m sports pistol gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year along with Esha and Manu Bhaker, shot 28 in the final to settle for bronze.

But her third-position finish was enough to fetch a Paris quota for the country as the two Koreans, Yang Jiin (41) and Kim Yeji (32), who won gold and silver respectively were ineligible for Olympic quota spots.

This is Rhythm's third medal in the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers after she finished third in 10m air pistol on Monday with Esha clinching gold. She also won the 10m air pistol mixed team silver with Arjun Singh Cheema on Tuesday.

An Olympic quota place had eluded Rhythm on Monday after Pakistan's Kishmala Talat had won the silver in 10m air pistol. But, on Thursday, Rhythm was happy she could get the monkey off her back.

Rhythm credited her personal coach Vineet Kumar for the success in the Qualifiers.

"I am really happy that I won the bronze medal and could win the quota for my country," Rhythm said after the match.

"I would like to thank my personal coach Vineet Kumar. It's all because of him I'm here today. I would also like to thank all my supporters out there," said the affable shooter.

Asked which of the three medals she prided the most, Rhythm said all the medals here were close to her heart but the fact that the bronze on Thursday also earned India an Olympic quota made it special.

"I think all of them (three medals here) hold a special place in my heart. But, yes, I mean I could do this for my country... I could win the quota for my country, so, yes, it holds a special place. Thank you Vineet sir, keep your blessings," she said.

Rhythm shot two rapid-fire series of 100 on Monday to qualify for the final with a top score of 588. She then had 28 hits out of her first 35 targets, finishing behind the Korean pair, who were ineligible for quotas in the event.

That released two quota slots for other shooters and Rhythm earned one.

Rhythm began the day placed fifth after the first precision round on Wednesday, coming up with a near-perfect second rapid-fire round. Her 298 out of 300 propelled her to 588, three clear of Yeji Kim, the first of three Koreans to enter the top eight.