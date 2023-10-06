Asian Games: India's Schedule on October 7

Following is India’s schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, on Saturday, October 7.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co will face Afghanistan in the mens final. Photograph: BCCI

ARCHERY:

6:10 am: Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly (Indonesia) in compound women's bronze medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

6:30 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs So Chaewon (South Korea) in compound women's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

7:10 am: Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale in compound men's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

SPORTS CLIMBING:

6:30 am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh in women's boulder and lead semifinal - boulder and lead. Medal round to follow.

JU-JITSU:

6:30 am onwards: Uma Reddy vs Sooknatee Suntra (Thailand) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal to follow.

Kiran Kumari vs Khongorzul Bayarmaa (Mongolia) in women's 63kg round of 16 match. Medal to follow.

Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal rounds to follow.

CANOE SLALOM:

6:55 am: Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak semi-final.

KABADDI:

7 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in the women's final.

12:30: India vs Iran in men's final.

WRESTLING:

7:30 am onwards: Yash vs Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) in men's freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Deepak Punia vs Magomed Sharipov (Bahrain) in men's 86kg freestyle qualification round. Medal rounds to follow.

Vicky vs Alisher Yergali (Kazakhstan) in men's 97kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

Sumit vs Aiaal Lazarev (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's 125kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

CRICKET:

11:30 am: India vs Afghanistan in the men's final

KABADDI:

12:30 pm: India vs Iran in the men's final

CHESS:

12:30 pm: Men's and women's team round 9.

HOCKEY:

1:30 pm: India vs Japan in women's bronze medal match.

BADMINTON:

Around 1:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho (South Korea) in men's doubles gold medal match.

VOLLEYBALL:

8:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's classification 9th-10th

SOFT TENNIS:

7:30am : Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu in women's singles quarterfinal, Ankit Patel in men's singles second stage.