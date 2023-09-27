Indian women fencers exit in quarters; men bow out

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

A spirited Indian women's fencing team bowed out in the quarterfinals in epee section, while the men went down tamely in the last-16 stage of the foil event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The women's team of Taniksha Khatri, Jyotika Dutta, Ena Erora lost 25-45 against Korea to end their campaign.

India were trailing by three touches after second round, but the Koreans went on to stretch their lead before sealing the issue by a 20-point margin.

Earlier, the the Indian women's team beat Jordan 45-36 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian fencers were eliminated in the last-16 round of men's team foil event, going down to Singapore 30-45 in a lop-sided contest.

India managed to win just one match in the last round when Bibish Kathiresan narrowly beat Kieren Lock 6-5.

Dev began the proceedings, losing to Kieren 2-5 before Kathiresan went down to Raphael Juan Kang Tan and Arjun lost to Elijah Robson Samuel by identical margins to trail 6-15.

Dev suffered his second loss of the day, this time by 1-5 margin to Tan as India trailed 7-20.

In their next matches, Arjun lost to Kieren Lock 3-5, while Kathiresan was defeated by Samuel 2-3 as India lagged by 16 points.

The battle of substitutes between India's Akash and Tian Wei Jonathan Au Eong ended in a 5-all tie, while Dev also drew his next match against Samuel 7-7 as India trailed 24-40.

It was then Kathiresan who brought some cheer to the Indian camp securing the only win of the day as India men's foil team drew curtains to its campaign.