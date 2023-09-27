News
Indian women fencers exit in quarters; men bow out

Indian women fencers exit in quarters; men bow out

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 14:00 IST
Fencers

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

A spirited Indian women's fencing team bowed out in the quarterfinals in epee section, while the men went down tamely in the last-16 stage of the foil event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The women's team of Taniksha Khatri, Jyotika Dutta, Ena Erora lost 25-45 against Korea to end their campaign.

India were trailing by three touches after second round, but the Koreans went on to stretch their lead before sealing the issue by a 20-point margin.

Earlier, the the Indian women's team beat Jordan 45-36 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian fencers were eliminated in the last-16 round of men's team foil event, going down to Singapore 30-45 in a lop-sided contest.

 

India managed to win just one match in the last round when Bibish Kathiresan narrowly beat Kieren Lock 6-5.

Dev began the proceedings, losing to Kieren 2-5 before Kathiresan went down to Raphael Juan Kang Tan and Arjun lost to Elijah Robson Samuel by identical margins to trail 6-15.

Dev suffered his second loss of the day, this time by 1-5 margin to Tan as India trailed 7-20.

In their next matches, Arjun lost to Kieren Lock 3-5, while Kathiresan was defeated by Samuel 2-3 as India lagged by 16 points.

The battle of substitutes between India's Akash and Tian Wei Jonathan Au Eong ended in a 5-all tie, while Dev also drew his next match against Samuel 7-7 as India trailed 24-40.

It was then Kathiresan who brought some cheer to the Indian camp securing the only win of the day as India men's foil team drew curtains to its campaign. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

