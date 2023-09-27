News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asiad Cricket: Nepal create history! Dipendra breaks Yuvraj's record

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: September 27, 2023 09:26 IST
IMAGE: Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee slammed a nine-ball half-century to break Yuvraj Singh's record of the fastest half-century in T20 Internationals at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Dipendra Singh Airee/Instagram

Nepal's cricket team made most of playing against minnows Mongolia as they shattered a few T20 world records at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

 

The Nepal men's team raked up a T20 world record total of 314/3 in 20 overs, with Kushal Malla blasting an entertaining 137 from 50 balls, hitting 12 sixes and eight fours, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

Malla hit the fastest ever century in T20 Internationals as he raced to the landmark in just 34 balls, eclipsing David Miller and Rohit Sharma's joint previous record of century from 35 balls.

Nepal became the first team to score 300 in a T20 International match.

Dipendra Singh Airee finished off the innings in grand style as he hammered 52 from 10 balls, which included as many as eight sixes. He raced to his fifty from just nine balls to break Yuvraj Singh's record of the fastest half-century in T20 Internationals, which the Indian had achieved against England from 12 balls in the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Captain Rohit Paudel also made merry as he hammered 61 from 27 balls, with six sixes and two fours.

Brief Scores:

Nepal 314/3 in 20 overs (Kushal Malla 137, Rohit Paudel 61, Dipendra Singh Airee 52) vs Mongolia.

REDIFF CRICKET
