Asian Games Shooting: Samra, women's pistol team win gold

IMAGE: Sift Kaur Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the gold medal in the women's individual 50m rifle 3 position shooting event at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Sift Kaur Samra continued India's medal rush in shooting on Wednesday as the youngster smashed the world record to win the gold medal in the women's individual 50m rifle 3 position shooting event at the Asian Games.

22-year-old Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the gold medal, breaking the previous world record of 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain.



It was double joy for India in the women's 50m rifle 3p event as Ashi Chouksey claimed the bronze, while China's Qiongyue Zhang claimed the silver with a score of 462.3.



Samra proved to be unstoppable as she smashed the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China's Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.)



Earlier, Samra and Chouksey along with Manini Koushik had claimed the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position team event.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won the gold medal in the women's 25m Pistol team event at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Samra's gold was the second day for India after the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan had triumphed in the women's 25m Pistol team event.



Manu, who finished the last rapid-fire series with 98 and topped the qualification round with 590, also made it to the final along with Esha, who finished fifth.

Manu, Esha (586) and Rhythm (583) totalled 1759 points in qualification to strike gold, edging out China, who finished second with 1756 pts and South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.



Earlier, the Indian women team also bagged the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.



Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.



Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.



Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.



Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.