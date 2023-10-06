PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa

IMAGE: Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa's Sports Minister Govind Gaude, the Sports Secretary of Goa and senior officials of the state at a meeting in Panaji on Friday. Photograph: National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 37th National Games to be held in Goa on October 26.

For the first time in its history, Goa will host the biggest-ever National Games scheduled from October 26th to November 9th.

The Olympic-style multisport event will feature participation from 28 states and 8 union territories and span across multiple venues throughout the state. Notably, cycling and golf are slated to be held in Delhi.

This multi-discipline sporting extravaganza will see over 8000 athletes from 43 sports disciplines including 5 indigenous sports -- Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Lagori and yoga.

Additionally, yachting and taekwondo are making a triumphant return to the Games after their exclusion during the last edition.

The National Games Organising Committee (NGOC) and The Sports Authority of Goa are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of this grand spectacle. At the heart of this preparation is the recruitment of dedicated volunteers who will play a pivotal role in making history at the Goa Premier Sporting Event.

"The inauguration of the 37th National Games will happen on October 26 at 6:30 pm. The Government of Goa and the Goa Sports Department has made all the arrangements...43 sports disciplines will take place this time and more than 10 thousand athletes will be participating..." Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant told ANI.

A staggering 3000+ volunteers from Goa are expected to participate in this historic event. The NGOC, with active support from the Department of Higher Education Goa, has opened volunteer registration to higher education institutions across the state.

The Director of Higher Education Goa has assured complete support to the NGOC, recognising the significance of this event. These selected volunteers will be deployed across all venues throughout the duration of the games, ensuring that every aspect runs seamlessly.

To be part of this historic event and contribute to its success, people interested in volunteering have to log in to the official National Games Goa 2023 website at https://37nationalgamesgoa.in to register.

The previous edition of the National Games, hosted in Gujarat, featured 36 disciplines, while Kerala's 2015 edition included 33.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, among others.