News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India women's archers win bronze

Asian Games: India women's archers win bronze

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur celebrate winning the bronze medal in the women's recurve team archery event at the Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

India's archers ended a 13-year long wait for a medal in recurve section at the Asian Games when the women's team of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur and Bhajan Kaur defeated Vietnam to win a bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

 

Unfancied going into the continental showpiece, the fifth-seeded women's trio dropped a set to down their Vietnamese rivals Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Hoang Phuong Thao 6-2 (56-52, 55-56, 57-50, 51-48).

For India, this was their record seventh medal overall in archery at the ongoing Asian Games. They have already won three team gold medals in compound, mixed, women's and men's sections.

Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale are vying for a top-two finish in compound individual section, having made it an all-India final.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam has also advanced into the women's compound individual final, assuring at least a silver medal.

This was India's first medal in the Olympic category at the Asian Games since Guangzhou 2010.

The last time India had won a medal in recurve category at the Asian Games was in 2010 when they bagged an individual silver, and team bronze medals in men's and women's team events.

India eliminated fifth seed Japan 6-2 (53-49, 56-54, 53-54, 54-51) in the quarter-finals, while against Tokyo Olympic champions South Korea they bagged a set before going down 2-6 (54-56, 54-57, 57-55, 52-57).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Antim wins bronze on tough day for Indian wrestlers
Antim wins bronze on tough day for Indian wrestlers
India's women's hockey gold dreams shattered
India's women's hockey gold dreams shattered
How DK Saw Dipika Winning Gold
How DK Saw Dipika Winning Gold
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Asian Games: 'Shoot as if it's your last shot'

Asian Games: 'Shoot as if it's your last shot'

Swapna tenders 'unconditional apology'

Swapna tenders 'unconditional apology'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances