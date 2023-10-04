News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess: India women outclass Uzbekistan; men draw

Chess: India women outclass Uzbekistan; men draw

Source: PTI
October 04, 2023 18:26 IST
Koneru Humpy

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Indian women crushed Uzbekistan 4-0, while the men were held to a 2-2 draw by China in the sixth round of the chess team competition in the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Against China, the top-seeded Indian men saw games on all four boards ending in draws. The country's top player D Gukesh and Chinese GM Wei Yi played out a draw, while R Prgannanandhaa held Xiangzhi Bu on the second board.

 

Vidit Gujarathi and P Harikrishna, playing on boards three and four respectively, shared honours with Qun Ma and Xiangyu Xu.

India continues to occupy the second spot with 9 match points (2 match points for a win and 1 for a draw) behind Iran (10 MPs).

Third-seeded Iran had to be content with a 2-2 draw against Vietnam, while No.4 seed Uzbekistan scored a 3-1 over Mongolia.

Meanwhile, the women bounced back after a loss to China in the previous round to sweep past Uzbekistan, winning on all four boards.

The top-ranked Indian woman Koneru Humpy proved too good for Nilufar Yakkubeva and this was followed by wins for R Vaishali, Vantika Agarwal and B Savitha Shri.

Vaishali beat Umida Omonova, Agarwal beat Afruza Khamdamova and Savitha Shri defeated Mattuna Bobomurodova.

The second-seeded Indian women is in second spot in the standings with 8 match points. The top-seeded Chinese team outclassed Vietnam 3.5-0.5 to remain on top with 9 match points. 

Source: PTI
Indian relay team strikes gold, extends medal haul

Indian relay team strikes gold, extends medal haul

Neeraj emerges with gold as chaos reigns supreme

Neeraj emerges with gold as chaos reigns supreme

