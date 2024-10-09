News
Artic Open badminton: George stuns World No 25 Wei

Artic Open badminton: George stuns World No 25 Wei

October 09, 2024 22:27 IST
Kiran George

IMAGE: Kiran George won in straight games against World No 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Indian qualifier Kiran George shocked World No 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in straight games as star shuttler Lakshya Sen got a walkover to advance into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open Super 500

tournament in Vantaa, Finland, on Wednesday.

George defeated Wang 23-21, 21-18 in a 53-minute contest to secure his maiden win over his rival from three exchanges.

 

George will be up against World No 5 Joantan Christie of Indonesia in the last-16.

Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after losing in the bronze medal play-off contest, advanced after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match. He will face seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
