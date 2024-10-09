News
Home  » Sports » India's women make history with Asian TT C'ship bronze

India's women make history with Asian TT C'ship bronze

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 16:39 IST
Indian women TT players

IMAGE: This is India's maiden medal in women's team event at Asian Championships. Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

The Indian women TT players on Wednesday created history by winning their first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here after losing to Japan 1-3 in the semifinals.

This is India's maiden medal in women's team event at Asian Championships.

Going first, India's Ayhika Mukherjee gave a tough fight to Japan's Miwa Harimoto before losing 2-3 (8-11 11-9 8-11 13-11 7-11).

 

The highly-rated Manika Batra levelled the scores after notching up a 3-0 (11-6 11-5 11-8) win over Satsuki Odo in the second match.

Next in charge, Sutirtha Mukherjee handed Japan the lead, losing 0-3 (9-11 4-11 13-15) against Mima Ito.

The onus was then on Manika to salvage India but she was outplayed by Harimoto, losing 1-3 (3-11 11-6 2-11 3-11).

With Japan taking a 3-1 lead, the last and final match between Ayhika and Odo became inconsequential and was not played.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
