Home  » Sports » Meet England fans' Player of the Year

Meet England fans' Player of the Year

October 09, 2024 09:23 IST
Cole Palmer

IMAGE: Cole Palmer is the first Chelsea player to win the award since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Cole Palmer has been named the 2023-24 England men's Player of the Year, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Chelsea midfielder Palmer, 22, was voted Three Lions' fans' favourite player ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, in second, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka - the winner of the previous two editions -

in third.

Palmer made his England debut in a 2-0 home win over Malta in November 2023 and has gone on to earn nine senior caps, including five appearances at Euro 2024, scoring twice in that period.

One of his goals came in July's final defeat to Spain in Berlin, after he set up Ollie Watkins for a late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

 

Palmer, who has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season, became the first Chelsea player to win the award since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
