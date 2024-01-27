News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Source: PTI
January 27, 2024 11:23 IST
IMAGE: 33-year-old Anuradha Devi registered a silver medal-finish on her debut at the ISSF World Cup. Photograph: NRAI/X

Debutant Anuradha Devi won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event behind Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakakki of Greece at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Anuradha, 33, took the eighth and final qualifying spot and then shot a dream final to finish second on Friday. 

Anuradha's feat gave India their first medal of the Olympic year's first (of six) ISSF World Cup stage.

 

Earlier Sagar Dangi too had reached the final in the men's 10m air pistol but could not capitalise fully, finishing sixth.

Paris quota holder Rhythm Sangwan had also reached the women's final, qualifying first with a score of 584, but missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish in the end.

Anuradha had shot 575 in qualification and just about qualified on higher inner 10s, but in the final she held her own and shot like a pro.

She had a great second five-shot series in the 24-shot final to move up to second at the end of 10-shots, with Korakakki in a class of her own at the top.

In between, Rhythm moved ahead of her after the 15th, but Anuradha came back with a vengeance with seven straight scores of 10 or above to not only account for her countrywoman, but beating Kazakh Irina Yunusmetova to bag the silver.

Anuradha's final score of 239.9 in the end was 1.2 behind Korakakki.

Among other Indian results, Manu Bhaker shot 572 in the women's pistol event to finish 15th, while Ujjwal Malik (579) and Ravinder Singh (577) also finished outside the top eight.

In men's trap, Zoravar Sandhu was the best placed Indian with a three-round score of 70 and currently is in share of the 15th spot while in the women's trap, Rajeshwari Kumari was lying 19th with a score of 64.

