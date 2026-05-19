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Home  » Sports » Ankit, Patil Face Bans For Doping Violations

Ankit, Patil Face Bans For Doping Violations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 21:11 IST

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Indian athletes Ankit and Jayesh Patil face three-year bans after testing positive for meldonium, a prohibited substance known for enhancing endurance, as confirmed by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ankit and Jayesh Patil banned for three years by NADA.
  • Both athletes tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.
  • Ankit finished third at the National Cross Country Championships.
  • Jayesh Patil secured fifth place and is a silver medallist in steeplechase.
  • The bans are effective from February 2024.

Ankit of Services Sports Control Board and Jayesh Patil of Railways have been handed three-year bans by the National Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

Doping Violations and Consequences

Ankit had finished third at the 69th National Cross Country Championships, while Patil had secured fifth place in the event. Both athletes accepted the charges, resulting in a one-year reduction in their period of ineligibility.

 

The bans came into effect from February 25 for Ankit and February 27 for Patil.

The 20-year-old Patil is also the silver medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2024 Junior National Championships.

Both athletes tested positive for meldonium, which falls under the banned substance list of the World Anti-Doping Agency and commonly linked to endurance enhancement.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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