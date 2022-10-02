News
Javelin thrower Shivpal gets 4-year ban for doping

Javelin thrower Shivpal gets 4-year ban for doping

Source: PTI
October 02, 2022 21:10 IST
IMAGE: Shivpal Singh, who took part in the Tokyo Olympics last year, was placed under provisional suspension in October last year after he failed an out-of-competition test. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been handed a four-year suspension for failing a dope test last year by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

 

Shivpal, who took part in the Tokyo Olympics last year, was placed under provisional suspension in October last year after he failed an out-of-competition test. He had tested positive for banned substance Metandieonone.

The ban period for the 27-year-old Uttar Pradesh athlete began from October 21 last year and his ineligibility period will be up to October 2025.

Infact, the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel gave the decision in August and surprisingly there was no detailed order uploaded on the website of the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Shivpal's test was conducted after the Tokyo Olympics when there was no national camp in operation. His name was there in the list of athletes announced by the Sports Authority of India for the camp from October 15 to December 31 last year. But he was dropped when the camp was extended till March 31 this year.

Shivpal won a silver medal in the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha with a throw of 86.23m, which remained his personal best effort.

In the Tokyo Olympics, he finished 12th in the second qualification round group and 27th overall with a best throw of 76.40m. Since then, he has not taken part in any event.

Source: PTI
PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United
How the stampede at Indonesia soccer match unfolded
Russia questions IOC's intent
PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United
IAF to formally induct locally-built LCH on Monday
Kejri woos Guj Hindus with Rs 40/day for cow's upkeep
Shinde's security beefed up after intelligence report
ASIA CUP 2022

TT World C'ships: India men stun World No 2 Germany

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

