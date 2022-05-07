News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » All about Chelsea's takeover by LA Dodgers' Boehly

All about Chelsea's takeover by LA Dodgers' Boehly

May 07, 2022 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea in a deal worth up to 4.0 billion pounds. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Following is the process for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club after the English Premier League side said a consortium, led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, had won the bid to acquire the club.

 

PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Clearlake-Boehly consortium, which was selected by New York bank Raine as Chelsea's preferred bidder last week, will sign a binding agreement to acquire the club.

Chelsea's Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after he dismissed reports that he wanted the repayment of a loan to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

SPECIAL LICENCE

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine but before Britain imposed sanctions on the oligarch, effectively giving the government control of the club.

The British government will issue a special license for any sale after receiving satisfactory evidence that Abramovich will not make any financial gain from the deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE OWNERS' AND DIRECTORS' TEST

After receiving the licence, the consortium will need to pass the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test before completing a takeover.

The test outlines requirements that would prohibit an individual from becoming an owner or director of a club.

These include criminal convictions for a wide range of offences, a ban by a sporting or professional body, or breaches of certain football regulations such as match-fixing.

MAY 31 DEADLINE

In March, Chelsea were issued a special government licence which allowed some exemptions to the asset freeze restrictions, in order to allow the club to fulfil their fixtures.

Chelsea need the sale to be completed by May 31, when the licence expires.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Real Madrid stun Manchester City to make CL final
PIX: Real Madrid stun Manchester City to make CL final
UEFA bans Russian National soccer team, clubs
UEFA bans Russian National soccer team, clubs
Soccer Star Prays For Indian Muslims
Soccer Star Prays For Indian Muslims
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea

Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arteta to stay until 2025

Arsenal manager Arteta to stay until 2025

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances