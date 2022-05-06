News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Arsenal manager Arteta to stay until 2025

Arsenal manager Arteta to stay until 2025

May 06, 2022 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mikel Arteta who took over from Unai Emery in December 2019, won the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019-2020 season

IMAGE: Mikel Arteta who took over from Unai Emery in December 2019, won the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019-2020 season. Photograph: Will Olive/Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Arteta took over from Unai Emery in December 2019 and his previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

 

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," the 40-year-old told the club website.

"When I spoke to (director) Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that (owner) Stan (Kroenke) has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they've always delivered."

Arteta won the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019-20 season after they beat Chelsea in the final. In his first full season in charge last year, the Spaniard led the club to eighth place in the league.

Arsenal are currently in fourth place and occupy the last Champions League spot with four games remaining.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments," added Arteta.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Warner Hugged Williamson
When Warner Hugged Williamson
Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview
Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview
SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!
SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
Hot Styles From Mexico
Hot Styles From Mexico
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Cometh The Hour, Cometh Iceman Tewatia

Cometh The Hour, Cometh Iceman Tewatia

Asian Games postponed until 2023 amid COVID surge

Asian Games postponed until 2023 amid COVID surge

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances