German footballer Mesut Ozil on Wednesday asked his social media followers to 'spread awareness of the shameful situation in the so-called largest democracy in the world.'

IMAGE: German footballer Mesut Ozil's tweet, which has gone viral. Photograph: Mesut Ozil/Twitter

The former Arsenal star has spoken about facing racism for being Turkish Muslim, resulting in him quitting the German national football team in 2018.

Ozil also reportedly donated his winnings from the 2014 FIFA World Cup to the children of Gaza.