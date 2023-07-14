News
Alcaraz set to clash with Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Last updated on: July 14, 2023 23:46 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Wimbledon/Twitter

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz delivered the Wimbledon final the world wants to see with a brutal, and at times breathtaking, demolition job on unfortunate Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday, roaring to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

 

The 20-year-old phenomenon will now face a battle of the generations against 36-year-old seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who earlier on Centre Court eased past Italian Jannik Sinner to reach his 35th Grand Slam final.

For seven games under the roof this felt like it could be a contest as third seed Medvedev, who like Alcaraz was contesting his first Wimbledon semi-final, kept pace with the top seed.

But from the moment Alcaraz broke the Medvedev serve for a 5-3 lead in the opening set it felt as though he had the grandest stage in tennis to himself with a virtuoso display.

Carlos Alcaraz

Grand Slam semi-finals are supposed to be hard labour but at times world number one Alcaraz toyed with his opponent, working through his extensive arsenal of weapons to dismantle the 27-year-old in merciless fashion.

Two nonchalant service breaks sealed the second set and the Spaniard accelerated towards victory with another one early in the third set as Medvedev's shoulders slumped.

Like a lion toying with its prey, the top seed offered back a couple of service breaks with some over-casual tennis but the respite was brief and Medvedev was put out of his misery in one hour and 50 minutes as Alcaraz seized on a drop shot and whipped away a forehand winner.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Russia's Daniil Medvedev after their semi-final match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

He is the third Spaniard to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal and the fourth youngest in the professional era.

Djokovic, who overwhelmed Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals last month, is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown to become the oldest men's champion and match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

The Serbian has not lost on Centre Court for 10 years, but Alcaraz said he is ready for the challenge.

"Everybody knows it's going to be really difficult but I will fight, I will believe that I can beat him here," the reigning US Open champion said on court.

"It will be tough but I'm ready for this. I dreamed of this since I started to play tennis, to play in a final here. It's not time to be afraid, I will go for it."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
