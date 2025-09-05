HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neeraj, Sumit shine as India stars at World Boxing

Neeraj, Sumit shine as India stars at World Boxing

Source: PTI
September 05, 2025 20:33 IST

Sumit Kundu

IMAGE: Boxer Sumit Kundu seized control from the opening bell as he immediately claimed the centre of the ring and forced Mohammad  Al Hussein on the defensive. Photograph: Boxing Federation/X

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu produced a commanding performance to advance to the round of 16 at the World Boxing Championships with a unanimous decision win over Jordan's Mohammad Al Hussein in the men's middleweight category in Liverpool on Friday.

 

One of the most promising pugilists in the country, Sumit seized control from the opening bell as he immediately claimed the centre of the ring and forced Al Hussein on the defensive.

Both boxers traded clean punches, but Sumit was relentless and his heavier shots and precise backhand repeatedly pierced the Jordanian's guard.

By the end of the second round, the Indian had built a commanding lead, and though he eased off in the final minutes of the bout, the verdict was never in doubt.

The Army man will now face a stiff challenge in the round of 16 against reigning European champion and Paris Olympian Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, who received a first-round bye.

Neeraj Phogat

IMAGE: Neeraj Phogat opens Worlds with winning start. Photograph: Boxing Federation/X

In the women's 65kg competition, Neeraj Phogat too made a winning start, edging past Finland's Krista Kovalainen 3-2 in a tense split-decision contest.

Earlier, Sanamacha Chanu powered into the women's 70kg pre-quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over Denmark's Ditte Frostholm late on Thursday.

Using her height to close the distance, Sanamacha landed a series of heavy blows that unsettled her experienced opponent. The Manipuri boxer will next face World Boxing Cup gold medallist Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan.

However, it was disappointment for heavyweight boxer Harsh Choudhary, who exited in the first round of the men's 90kg after suffering a referee-stopped contest (RSC) defeat to Poland's Tutak Adams.

Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (90+kg) and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) will open their campaign later in the day.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
