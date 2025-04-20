Alcaraz beats Fils, meets Rune in 3rd Barcelona Open final

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz stretches for a return during his Barcelona Open semi-final against France's Arthur Fils at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona on Saturday. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

World number two Carlos Alcaraz beat seventh seed Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to advance into his third Barcelona Open final, where the Spaniard will face Denmark's Holger Rune for the title.

Twice champion Alcaraz, who claimed the trophy in 2022 and 2023, reached his third tour-level final of the season after Rotterdam and Monte Carlo.

In a rematch of their Monte Carlo quarter-final last week, where Alcaraz prevailed over Frenchman Fils in three sets, the Spaniard saved the only break point he faced to extend his winning streak to nine matches.

"Being in the final in Barcelona again means a lot... in front of my people, in front of my friends who came from Murcia (and) of course the people here in Barcelona and Spain," the 21-year-old Alcaraz said.

"It's been a really fun and great week. Let's see if tomorrow we will end the day with the trophy. It's going to be tough."

Danish sixth seed Rune dispatched Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 in the other semi-final earlier on Saturday to advance to his second final at ATP 500 level.

In the quarter-finals, Rune eliminated defending champion Casper Ruud.

Zverev targets third Munich title after Shelton showdown

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his ATP 500 Munich Open semi-final against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan at MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

World number three Alexander Zverev fired nine aces en route to toppling Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 7-6(3), 6-3 on Saturday to set up a Munich Open final showdown with American Ben Shelton.

The German top seed will be gunning for his 24th career title, and third in Munich, in front of his home fans.

"It’s awesome, the entire week has been amazing,” said Zverev, who is now one win away from equalling countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber’s haul of three Munich titles.

"I lost focus once in the first set on my serve, but apart from that I thought it was a good match. I thought Fabian played extremely well and I’m just happy to be in the final."

Second seed Shelton fought hard to secure a 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

"To get a win on clay against a guy like that gives me a lot of confidence, and to be in an (ATP) 500 final over here in Europe, I’m really happy," Shelton said.

"I’ve been playing well here, I love the energy here in Munich and I’m going to go for that title tomorrow.”