Home  » Sports » Aishwary bags silver at shooting Worlds

Aishwary bags silver at shooting Worlds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 11, 2025 17:08 IST

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar equalled the world record mark to qualify for the final

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions after equalling the world record in the event's qualification at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Tuesday.

Aishwary shot 466.9 to finish second behind China's Yukun Liu (467.1) and ahead of France's Romain Aufrere (454.8).

 

Niraj Kumar, the other Indian in the final, shot 432.6 to finish in fifth place.

Earlier in the day, the 24-year-old Aishwary equalled the world record to qualify for the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the prestigious tournament.

Aishwary shot 597-40x in qualification to match the world record mark, while compatriot Niraj also advanced to the final with a score of 592.

