News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » After Hong Kong no-show, Messi plays in Tokyo

After Hong Kong no-show, Messi plays in Tokyo

February 07, 2024 18:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in action with Vissel Kobe's Yosuke Ideguchi and Ryuho Kikuchi. Photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

After leaving fans guessing about whether or not he would take to the pitch, Lionel Messi came on in the 60th minute in Inter Miami's friendly match against J-League side Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old's no-show on the field at a highly anticipated match to a sell-out crowd in Hong Kong on Sunday caused a furore that has shown no sign of waning, with fans demanding answers and a refund.

 

Vissel Kobe won Wednesday's match 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Messi, a record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, did not take part in the shootout.

The match in Hong Kong drew 40,000 fans, with spectators paying up to nearly HK$5000 ($640) per ticket. In Tokyo, entire blocks of seating at the Japan National Stadium remained unoccupied, with just 28,614 tickets sold.

"It's very gratifying to watch the live broadcast when he started warming up," said Tweety, a fan who watched the Hong Kong game on TV and spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

"I can't help but start laughing when (Luis) Suarez, (Sergio) Busquets, (Jordi) Alba, all main players were in the game. Messi really likes the Japanese fans more by playing 30 mins."

Some Hong Kong fans also commented on the Inter Miami YouTube livestream posting: "Refund refund refund refund refund" and "Arrest Messi under National Security Law."

The silence at the Tokyo stadium was deafening at times during the mostly uninspiring match between the J-League champions and Inter Miami.

The crowd erupted in the loudest cheers of the night when Messi started to warm up shortly after halftime, and the Argentine World Cup winner's face was shown on the big screen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Alves's bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
Alves's bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
Disney, Fox, WB to collab for sports streaming
Disney, Fox, WB to collab for sports streaming
Is Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe's next destination?
Is Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe's next destination?
Cool head, sound technique are Uday Saharan's USP
Cool head, sound technique are Uday Saharan's USP
ED presents Hemant Soren's WhatsApp chats in court
ED presents Hemant Soren's WhatsApp chats in court
Poonam Pandey isn't face of cervical cancer campaign
Poonam Pandey isn't face of cervical cancer campaign
2024 T20 WC chief promises fans a time to remember
2024 T20 WC chief promises fans a time to remember

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Messi's no-show sparks outrage among fans

Messi's no-show sparks outrage among fans

FIFA Drops Schedule for 2026 WC: See Who Plays Where

FIFA Drops Schedule for 2026 WC: See Who Plays Where

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances