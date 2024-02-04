News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid as a free agent at end of season

Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid as a free agent at end of season

February 04, 2024 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe is set to leave PSG as a free agent at the end of the season. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe will join La Liga giants Real Madrid when his contract with Paris St Germain finishes at the end of the season, Le Parisien and ESPN reported on Saturday.

Mbappe said last year he would not renew his contract at the Ligue 1 side when it expired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, allowing him to move on to another club on a free transfer.

 

French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, citing sources, said the 25-year-old striker would announce a pre-contract agreement with the 14-times European champions next week.

Media reports last September said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses worth up to 100 million euros ($107.84 million) to leave PSG as a free agent.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real in 2022 but announced a contract extension with PSG just weeks before the transfer window opened.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Fake certificates awarded at Pune Nationals: Sakshi
Fake certificates awarded at Pune Nationals: Sakshi
Joining Ferrari a childhood dream come true: Hamilton
Joining Ferrari a childhood dream come true: Hamilton
'We believe we can chase anything'
'We believe we can chase anything'
Kerala NIT prof booked for 'proud of Godse' remark
Kerala NIT prof booked for 'proud of Godse' remark
'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'
'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'
Ramleela play: Pune varsity prof, 5 students get bail
Ramleela play: Pune varsity prof, 5 students get bail
My Father L K Advani
My Father L K Advani

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

EPL PIX: Everton, Newcastle play out dramatic draws

EPL PIX: Everton, Newcastle play out dramatic draws

La Liga: Real Madrid reclaim top spot

La Liga: Real Madrid reclaim top spot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances