Indian football team lose 0-2 to Australia in Asian Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AIFF Media

India denied mighty Australia any goal till the 50th minute but eventually lost 0-2 in their AFC Asian Cup football opening group match in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday.

Jackson Irvine (50th minute) and Jordan Bros (73rd) scored for Australia in the Group B match.

India play Uzbekistan in their second match on January 18.