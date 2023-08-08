ACT: 'We anticipate a remarkable showdown vs Pakistan'

The Indian men's hockey team secured a hard-fought victory against South Korea, prevailing 3-2 in a tightly contested match during the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Monday. The triumph solidified the Men in Blue's position at the pinnacle of the points table and secured their spot in the semi-finals.

Following the win, Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh remarked that the Asian Champions Trophy serves as a mere rehearsal for the forthcoming Asian Games.

The Asian Games this year are scheduled to grace Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

India stands atop the rankings with three victories and a draw in four matches, amassing a total of 10 points. Meanwhile, Malaysia, with three wins and one loss, now sits in second place with nine points.

The Indian team's goals were orchestrated by midfielder Nilakanta Sharma (6'), captain Harmanpreet Singh (23'), and Mandeep Singh (33'), while Korea responded with goals from Sunghyun Kim (12') and Jihun Yang (58').

Reflecting on the team's performance, Sreejesh shared, ''Our team's rhythm is evident. Though we're performing well, there's still room for improvement. Given that this serves as a rehearsal for the Asian Games, we cannot afford to be complacent or allow other teams opportunities.''

He continued, ''Whenever we face Pakistan, it becomes an emotional encounter, with the crowd anticipating an intense match. We're fully prepared for the occasion. Pakistan is performing admirably, so we anticipate a remarkable showdown.''

Sreejesh offered insight into playing against Pakistan, stating, ''I consider myself fortunate to repeatedly face them. I derive immense joy from these encounters; they're a formidable team. The prospect of playing against them is exhilarating. I eagerly await the match.''

Ranked fourth in men's hockey by the FIH, India commenced the game with vigor. In the sixth minute, a combination of skillful play by Sukhjeet Singh and an exceptional pass culminated in Nilakanta Sharma netting the opening goal.

Korea, ranked nineteenth, responded swiftly, with Sunghyun Kim equalizing in the twelfth minute, capitalizing on a gap in India's defense.

Despite Korea's persistent advances into the circle, India's hockey squad launched numerous counterattacks. A Korean defender's contact with Mandeep Singh led to India's first penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh in the twenty-third minute, making the score 2-1.

In the second half's early stages, Korea earned their first penalty corner, but India's defense remained unyielding. Soon after, Mandeep Singh's reverse shot extended India's lead to 3-1.

Although India had an opportunity to further increase their lead, Harmanpreet Singh missed a penalty shot in the forty-seventh minute. Despite Korea being awarded multiple penalty corners, India's resolute defenders, Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh, thwarted their attempts to narrow the gap.

India maintained their two-goal lead until the final whistle, securing a triumphant outcome.

Having previously defeated the People's Republic of China 7-2 in their inaugural match, India faced a draw against Japan in earlier games and triumphed 5-0 over Malaysia in the third match.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set for Wednesday. This round-robin match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy will mark India's final game in the tournament.