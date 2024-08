IMAGE: England's Gus Atkinson reacts after being dismissed. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Gus Atkinson scored a superb maiden century as England's lower order collected quick runs against a ragged Sri Lanka bowling attack to post 427 all out on day two of the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

Atkinson eventually fell for 118 off 115 balls, brilliantly caught by Milan Rathnayake off Asitha Fernando (5-102), as England added 69 to their overnight total of 358-7.