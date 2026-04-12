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Home  » Sports » Aaron Rai falters in Masters third round, Cameron Young surges

Aaron Rai falters in Masters third round, Cameron Young surges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 12, 2026 17:38 IST

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Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai faced challenges in the Masters third round, while Cameron Young's stellar performance tied him with Rory McIlroy for the lead at Augusta.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aaron Rai's poor third round at the Masters saw him drop to tied 52nd place.
  • Cameron Young's impressive 65 propelled him to the top of the Masters leaderboard, tying with Rory McIlroy.
  • Rory McIlroy carded a 73, maintaining his position at the top alongside Young.
  • Sam Burns is in third place, closely followed by Shane Lowry, who recorded an ace.

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai dropped 20 places to slip to tied 52nd after the third round on a warm, dry day at the Masters here.

Rai, who was tied 32nd after two rounds, shot a 6-over 78, which included just one birdie against five bogeys and a double bogey.

 

Akshay Bhatia, the Indian-American in the field, had earlier missed the cut.

Young and McIlroy Battle for the Lead

Cameron Young, beginning his third round eight shots behind Rory McIlroy, shot a 65 to join the overnight leader at the top of the leaderboard. He even took the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th, only for McIlroy to catch up at the end.

Young shot 65 and McIlroy carded 73, and by the end of the third day, the two were tied at 11-under par, while Sam Burns (68) was third at 10-under and Shane Lowry (68), who recorded his second career ace at Augusta, was fourth at 9-under.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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