Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic

Aaron Rai continues his strong performance at the Cognizant Classic, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju secures his spot for the weekend rounds in this exciting PGA Tour event.

Aaron Rai stayed in the Top-10 even as Sudarshan Yellamaraju slipped in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches here.

Rai (69-69) was T-6 and Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju (68-72) as both safely made the weekend rounds.

First round leader Austin Smotherman (62-69) held a commanding 3-shot lead over Taylor Moore (67-67) who was second. Smotherman was 11-under and Moore was 8-under.

Rai had four birdies against two bogeys while Yellamaraju had five birdies on his second nine after dropping three bogeys and a triple bogey on the front nine.

Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 66 on Friday, trimming eight shots from his opening round score and made the cut (74-66) at T-27.

Smotherman stayed red-hot, with a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th among the highlights as he took a three-shot lead into the weekend.

Moore is second, solo at 8 under after his second consecutive 67. A.J Ewart (64, the round of the day) is at 7 under, tied for third with Nico Echavarria (72).