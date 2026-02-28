HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic

Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 19:41 IST

x

Aaron Rai continues his strong performance at the Cognizant Classic, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju secures his spot for the weekend rounds in this exciting PGA Tour event.

Key Points

  • Aaron Rai remains in the Top-10 at the Cognizant Classic after shooting 69-69.
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju makes the cut at the Cognizant Classic despite a second-round slip.
  • Austin Smotherman leads the Cognizant Classic with a commanding 3-shot lead.
  • Brooks Koepka rebounds with a 5-under 66 to make the cut at the Cognizant Classic.

Aaron Rai stayed in the Top-10 even as Sudarshan Yellamaraju slipped in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches here.

Rai (69-69) was T-6 and Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju (68-72) as both safely made the weekend rounds.

 

First round leader Austin Smotherman (62-69) held a commanding 3-shot lead over Taylor Moore (67-67) who was second. Smotherman was 11-under and Moore was 8-under.

Rai had four birdies against two bogeys while Yellamaraju had five birdies on his second nine after dropping three bogeys and a triple bogey on the front nine.

Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 66 on Friday, trimming eight shots from his opening round score and made the cut (74-66) at T-27.

Smotherman stayed red-hot, with a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th among the highlights as he took a three-shot lead into the weekend.

Moore is second, solo at 8 under after his second consecutive 67. A.J Ewart (64, the round of the day) is at 7 under, tied for third with Nico Echavarria (72).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

golf

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran1:30

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO