Bhatia's Masters Hopes Dashed by Double Bogey Finish

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia's hopes at the Masters Tournament were dashed after a dramatic second-round collapse, while Aaron Rai advances to the weekend rounds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Akshay Bhatia missed the cut at the Masters after a second-round collapse, including a double bogey on the 18th hole.

Bhatia's struggles on the back nine, where he carded three double bogeys, proved costly.

Aaron Rai, winner of the Par-3 contest, made the cut and is tied for 32nd place.

Despite a strong start to the second round, Bhatia's back nine performance led to his early exit from the Masters Tournament.

A closing double bogey in the second round resulted in Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia missing the cut for the first time in three starts at the Masters.

The 24-year-old, a three-time PGA Tour winner, opened with a 73 but endured a dramatic collapse on the back nine of his second round, carding three double bogeys to go eight-over across the last nine holes on Friday.

With a second round card of 77, Bhatia missed the cut by two shots -- the same number of shots he lost on the final hole.

His double bogey at the 18th came after a wayward tee shot into the trees, which effectively sealed his early exit.

Aaron Rai Advances

In contrast, Indo-British Aaron Rai, winner of the Par-3 contest, progressed to the weekend rounds. Despite three consecutive bogeys from the ninth to the 11th, Rai steadied himself with seven pars to close, signing for a 74.

Coupled with his opening 71, he sits at one-over, tied 32nd, slipping from his first-round position of 10th.

Bhatia's Disappointing Performance

Bhatia's exit was surprising as he came into the Masters playing great golf, including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His short-game prowess and putting were expected to be weapons at Augusta National.

He shot one over in the first round and went out in three under on his front nine on Friday to move into contention. But the back nine was brutal for Bhatia as he came home in 44.