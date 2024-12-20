'Born Defective GMs Are Grumbling'

'The championship was well fought this year.'

'Ding played better than expected. Gukesh was below his level but good enough to beat Ding.'

IMAGE: D Gukesh receives his trophy on winning the FIDE World Championship Singapore 2024 Match during the closing ceremony, in Singapore, December 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Only those 'born defective' top chess players grumble about the standard of play between 18-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh and Chinese GM Ding Liren in their clash for the world title in Singapore, says GM Pravin Thipsay.

There were much worse games that were played earlier for the world chess title than what was played this year, Thipsay adds.

Gukesh brought back the world champion title to India -- the country where the game originated -- defeating Ding in Singapore on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Gukesh became the second Indian GM to win the world title after GM Viswanathan Anand.

However some GMs complained that the games played by the Asian GMs were not up to standard.

"One or two 'born defective' top chess players are grumbling," Arjuna Awardee Thipsay -- India's third GM -- tells Venkatachari Jagannathan.

Some GMs say the title clash between Ding and Gukesh was not up to standard.

One or two 'born defective' top chess players are grumbling. They always find some reason to accuse or grumble. The matches Anand-Gelfand and Ding-Ian Nepomniachtchi saw worse standards.

The championship was well fought this year, it was played in the spirit of the game of chess. Ding played better than expected. Gukesh was below his level, but good enough to beat Ding.

With Gukesh winning the title, what should the All India Chess Federation (AICF) do now to take chess further forward in the country?

AICF has taken great steps in 2019-2023, that is why the great leap. Continuing it for top players is enough.

The system should have a method by which talented youngsters get free coaching by certified trainers while trainers get their regular fees. Sponsorship for coaching of top 200 juniors will have to be arranged for.

Will Indian corporates now look at chess players to be their brand ambassadors?

It is possible, but probably only Anand and Gukesh. Perhaps Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa may also get a chance.

It will be individual based. The corporates might mostly look at only Gukesh and Anand.

IMAGE: Gukesh and Ding in action during Game 12 of the World Chess Championship 2024, December 9, 2024. Photograph: Eng Chin An/FIDE

What will be the impact on the Indian chess ecosystem with Gukesh winning the world title?

Will more parents put their kids in chess classes?

Unlikely. It is not about having a world champion. After Gukesh winning top board Gold at the Olympiad 2022, nothing really changed. We have only 36,000 registered players this year.

What are the pitfalls that parents should avoid?

They should be good sport parents with qualities like supporting the coach, let their child make decisions, encourage their kids, let their child have fun, praise their child and cheer others, be a role model, respect officials/opposition, support coach decisions, allow the child to learn lessons from the sport and give autonomy to the child.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com