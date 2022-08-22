Where Children Play With Snakes!

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: In this UP village, children play with deadly snakes! Photograph: ANI

Two world records.

The Super Vasuki.

A dangerous swim across a flooded river.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

A golden joint for the world's highest railway bridge

Location: Reasi

Do you know what the golden joint is?

It's the final joint that connects the two parts of the deck of a bridge that has been built from opposite ends.

When the golden joint was completed on a bridge being built across the Chenab river, India could boast of a new world record -- of being home to the world's highest railway bridge.

And here's how those who brought this project to life celebrated.

Another world record!

Location: Indore

This time, it was set in Indore, when the map of India was created through a human chain that included, among others, social workers and 5,000 students.

Here's what made this map different.

Meet the Super Vasuki

Location: Korba/Nagpur

If you are familiar with Indian mythology, you will have heard of Vasuki.

He is the serpent coiled around Lord Shiva's neck; the serpent who offered his services as the rope that would allow the gods and the asuras to use Mount Manthara to churn the ocean of milk.

The Indian Railway chose to name its 3.5 km long freight train -- with 295 loaded wagons and six locomotives, it is billed as the heaviest and longest one -- the Super Vasuki.

The train, on its first journey, hauled a load of about 27,000 tonnes of coal from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Why these villagers have to swim across a flooded river

Location: Nashik

It's not a matter of choice. It's a matter of survival.

Since there is no bridge across the Kaveri river in Nashik's Surgana taluka, residents are compelled to swim across in order to bring home their daily essentials.

India's first electric double-decker bus

Location: Mumbai

How cool is that!

The bus, which was inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai, is expected to revolutionise public transportation in the country.

Where children play with deadly snakes!

Location: Mainpuri

The Nagla Nathpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district still does not have a permanent road.

As a result, their children find it difficult to go to school.

If someone falls seriously ill, the villagers say it is not possible to save their lives as it is difficult to reach the hospital.

What they have, though, are snakes. And here's what they do with them.

Fighter jets refuelled mid-air

Location: Somewhere over the Indian Ocean

It was a sight to behold as Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters were refuelled mid-air by the French air force.

The IAF contingent was on its way to the Australian air force's Darwin station to participate in the military exercise, Pitch Black 2022.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com