WATCH: These babas are the main draw at Kumbh Mela

Last updated on: January 21, 2019 16:58 IST

There are any number of attractions at the Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj this year, as there are in every other kumbh. There is the lure of the divine Ganga, not to mention the Sangam, the meeting point of three holy rivers. There is the throng of the faithful, with the Kumbh Mela billed as the largest religious gathering in the world. There are mementoes to be bought, even food to be consumed if you are so inclined.

But ultimately the Kumbh Mela is about the babas, or holy men, what with the akharas turning up in full strength to make the religious gathering what it is. Some of the holy men have proved to be a big draw at the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Here are some videos showcasing their popularity.

Rabdiwale Baba serves the famous sweet to devotees

Sarvang Giri, the Australian Baba

Swami Prakhar Maharaj provides free medical treatment

Kinnar akhara, led by transgender activist Laxmi Narain Tripathi, debuts at Prayagraj

Nirmal Panchayati Akhara's de-addiction camp for giving up chillum