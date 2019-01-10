WATCH: Swiggy delivery boy turns Mumbai braveheart

January 10, 2019 09:12 IST

'Bachpan se hi mujhe sabki madad karna pasand hai,' says the fearless lad who says he will readily risk his life again if the occasion so demanded.

Text, photograph and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Siddrameshwar at the ESIC hospital in Marol, north west Mumbai that caught fire in December.

On December 17, 2018, a huge fire broke out at the ESIC hospital in Marol, north west Mumbai, in which 6 people were killed and over 150 were injured.

Amidst the heart-rending tragedy, Mumbai found a hero, Siddrameshwar Humanabade, a 19 year old who saved 10 lives that evening.

Siddhu, as he is called, a resident of Airoli in the satellite town of Navi Mumbai, had joined food delivery giant Swiggy just weeks earlier and was out making a drop when he saw the fumes.

He dumped his bag, and jumped in to help.

"Bachpan se hi mujhe sabki madad karna pasand hai (from my childhood I have been helping people)," says the fearless lad who says he will readily risk his life again if the occasion so demanded.

Siddrameshwar, a Class 10 pass-out, quit his studies and started doing odd jobs to support his family.

His father Hanumant had a paralytic attack four years ago and has been at home since then. His mother Reshma works at a firm in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. His sibling, Malik Arjun, is in Class 11.

For his bravery, Siddrameshwar has been rewarded by his employer. He also received a citation from Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the Union minister of state for labour and employement.

WATCH Siddhu speak about his heroic deed in the video below: