A dhaba for dogs.

A rather unusual friendship!

Snatched From Death's Jaws

Location: Hyderabad

When the man collapsed on a footpath in Hyderabad, everyone thought he was dead.

Except for a quick-thinking traffic policeman who did this.

Video: ANI

Doggy Dhaba

Location: Indore

You can stop by for a meal or order your favourite dish home.

You can celebrate a birthday party here. Or stay for a few days. Or even go to school.

But what really makes this place special are the unique customers it caters to.

Video: ANI

200 Quintals Of Onions, Destroyed!

Location: Nashik

After working hard for three months to raise his crop, this farmer ran a rotovator -- a machine used to till fields -- to destroy 200 quintals of ready-to-harvest onions.

The cost of harvesting them, and transporting them to the market, he told The Times Of India, would not be covered in the low price he was getting for his produce.

Video: ANI

Yaarana!

Location: Amethi

If you are in Amethi and you see a Sarus crane flying behind a young man on a bike, don't be surprised.

They're good friends.

And this is how their friendship began.

Video: ANI

Laddu Maar Holi!

Location: Mathura

Yup, it's exactly what you think it is :)

Take a look.

Video: ANI

A Temple's 'Robotic' Elephant

Location: Thrissur

You'll spot elephants in many temples in Kerala.

The devout feed them and pray for their blessing.

But at the Iringadanpally Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur, something different has happened.

What do you think of the temple's innovative step?

Video: PTI

