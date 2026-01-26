Warriors In White Make Dashing Republic Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us forever.'

For the first time Scouts battalions drawn from different high-altitude regions and trained in mountain warfare featured in the Republic Day parade.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Amit Chaudhary led a contingent of 44 hardened soldiers trained for high altitude warfare at the Republic Day parade. Photographs: Kind courtesy Indian Army

Lieutenant Amit Chaudhary lived his childhood dream when he marched on Kartavya Path on Republic Day, January 26.

As a child he would march in front of the television while watching the parade in his father's army cap. It was oversized for his small head, but the josh in his heart, and little limbs used to be at its peak.

He carried the josh with him, nurturing it further, stronger than ever, as he and his contingent, drawn from six battalions of the Scouts prepared for the grand parade.

Lieutenant Amit also continues a family tradition at the Republic Day parade: Twenty-six years ago, his father had participated in the parade as part of the Brigade of the Guards contingent. His elder brother also serves in the army.

Mrs and Mr Chaudhary traveled from Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir to watch their son led a contingent of 44 hardened soldiers trained for high altitude warfare.

What is the Mixed Scouts Regiment?

The contingent comprises men hailing from the hill regions of the country and belong to various battalions, namely the Arunachal Scouts, the Ladakh Scouts, the Dogra Scouts, the Kumaon Scouts, the Garhwal Scouts and the Sikkim Scouts.

This is the first time the Scouts Regiment featured in the Republic Day parade and their enthusiasm is boundless.

"The troops are 'sons of the soil', recruited from the same areas where they serve. They are deployed in high-altitude areas and are specially trained for mountain warfare. These battalions function like regular units of the infantry," says Lieutenant Chaudhary who was commissioned into the 2 Arunachal Scouts a year ago.

The troops were selected after a strict selection process at their regimental centres and arrived in the national capital towards the end of November.

"They are charged up and excited to be participating in the Republic Day parade for the first time. Many are visiting Delhi for the first time," says Lieutenant Chaudhary on a day they finished a full dress rehearsal.

"It is a dream come true for them."

IMAGE: The regiment rehearse for the Republic Day parade.

The tough practice parade schedule

The day began early, much before dawn. Every morning and evening, long hours were spent at the army's Cariappa ground under the strict commands of eight strict drill instructors.

"The main challenge is to ensure that each movement is synchronised and appears sharp," says Lieutenant Chaudhary.

Ten days ago, the practice sessions were moved to Kartavya Path for which wake up time was at 1 am. A bus brought them to Vijay Chowk, the starting point of the parade, and marching practice began with warm-up sessions and a run.

The marching practice would go on till noon with a break for breakfast at mid-morning.

The contingent would return to their temporary base late afternoon and spend the post-lunch session managing their dress kits and equipment.

They had an early meal and slept by 7 pm.

IMAGE: The personnel of the regiment pose for a photograph at Kartavya Path.

The ECWCS uniform worn by the Scouts in high altitudes

During the parade, the troops wore white ECWCS [Extreme Cold Weather Clothing System].

"The innermost layer is black, the middle is green, and the outer layer is white. The whole kit is suitable for temperatures ranging from 15 degree Celsius to minus 50 degree Celsius. It is light, breathable, waterproof and windproof. Polarised glasses that protect the eyes from high intensity sun rays in high-altitudes will also be worn," the lieutenant explains.

The uniform will include high altitude boots.

The men have carried three pair of boots.

A fresh dress kit was set aside for the Republic Day parade while rehearsals were done in separate sets.

They made it a point to keep themselves well-hydrated before the parade.

IMAGE: A view of the regiment during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade.

The bonds that bind soldiers in war and peace

"For three months, we have trained together, stayed together, eaten together, prepared our kits together and gone through the same regimen together. We sing regimental songs for each Scout battalion which really pumps our josh," says Lieutenant Chaudhary with enthusiasm.

IMAGE: The personnel enjoying a break from the rehearsals.

Key Points Scouts drawn from six high altitude battalions -- Arunachal Scouts, Ladakh Scouts, Dogra Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Garhwal Scouts and Sikkim Scouts made their debut at the Republic Day Parade.

The contingent was commanded by Lieutenant Amit Chaudhary.

The soldiers wore Extreme Cold Weather Clothing System clothing. The kit is suitable for temperatures ranging from 15 degree Celsius to minus 50 degree Celsius.

The troops have been practicing since November in Delhi for the grand parade.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff