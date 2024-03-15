90 Year Old Vyjayanthimala's Amazing Dance Performance

India's first underwater Metro.
The world's shortest doctor.
When 90 Year Old Vyjayanthimala Proved...
Location: Ayodhya
...That age is just a number as she dedicated her Bharatanatyam performance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.
India's Mega Defence Plans For Lakshadweep
Location: Lakshadweep
The Indian Coast Guard is strengthening its presence and assets in the strategically positioned Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands.
And here's how they're doing that.
India's First Underwater Metro
Location: Kolkata
School students and the Metro staff joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate this moment.
Why Janhvi Kapoor Visited Tirupati Temple
Location: Tirupati
She was joined by two special friends.
Ujjain's Students Carve 200 Idols Of Mahakal Lok
Location: Ujjain
The organisers say it's a world record.
The World's Shortest Doctor
Location: Bhavnagar
Ganesh Baraiya was determined to become a doctor.
And he fought numerous battles to achieve his dream.
