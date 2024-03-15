90 Year Old Vyjayanthimala's Amazing Dance Performance

IMAGE: Well-known actor Vyjayanthimala recently performed in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth/Instagram.com

India's first underwater Metro.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Students carve 200 idols of Mahakal Lok.

The world's shortest doctor.

When 90 Year Old Vyjayanthimala Proved...

Location: Ayodhya

...That age is just a number as she dedicated her Bharatanatyam performance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

India's Mega Defence Plans For Lakshadweep

Location: Lakshadweep

The Indian Coast Guard is strengthening its presence and assets in the strategically positioned Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands.

And here's how they're doing that.

India's First Underwater Metro

Location: Kolkata

School students and the Metro staff joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate this moment.

Why Janhvi Kapoor Visited Tirupati Temple

Location: Tirupati

She was joined by two special friends.

Ujjain's Students Carve 200 Idols Of Mahakal Lok

Location: Ujjain

The organisers say it's a world record.

The World's Shortest Doctor

Location: Bhavnagar

Ganesh Baraiya was determined to become a doctor.

And he fought numerous battles to achieve his dream.

