Doctor Little Has Mighty Determination

Doctor Little Has Mighty Determination

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 07, 2024 15:59 IST
Ganesh Baraiya, 23 years old and three feet tall, became a doctor with steely determination.

Currently an intern at the Bhavnagar Government Sir-T Hospital in Gujarat, Dr Baraiya was disqualified from pursuing an MBBS degree by the Medical Council of India citing his height.

Refusing to give up, he petitioned the the district collector, Gujarat's education minister and the Gujarat high court.

Though he lost the case in the high court, he appealed to the Supreme Court, which allowed him to study medicine in 2018.

He began studying medicine the next year.

 

IMAGE: Dr Ganesh Baraiya speaks to ANI. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Baraiya has a look at a patient.

 

IMAGE: Dr Baraiya at the hospital.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
