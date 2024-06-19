News
Visiting Shimla? Don't Miss Narkanda

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
June 19, 2024 08:49 IST
IMAGE: Narkanda's snow-covered slopes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shriya Saran's cute daughter.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Madurai's fishing festival.

And the harvesting of strawberries.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Picture-perfect Narkanda
Location: Narkanda

Planning a holiday?

Check out this hidden gem of a destination in Himachal Pradesh.

All Videos: ANI

 

A Fishing Festival That Is Hundreds Of Years Old
Location: Madurai

Five villages near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district gathered at Kallandhiri to mark a centuries-old fishing festival.

The fish is offered in prayer to their deity for a better harvest and good health in the coming year.

 

Shriya's Cute Daughter, Radha
Location: Mumbai

This beautiful little girl won all our hearts.

 

The Harvesting Of Strawberries
Location: Srinagar

Luscious pops of deliciousness!

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
