How To Deal With A Stalker: 3 Useful Tips

The first step to stay safe on social media is to block people who are annoying, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from You that streams on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

Have you ever been stalked by someone?

It could be an absolute stranger.

Or a friend. Or even an ex.

You could have also been bullied or trolled.

There are successful plus-sized models who have been fat-shamed for their weight.

Former journalist-turned-model Roselynn Raj remembers being bullied and shamed due to her dusky skin early in life (You read about her inspiring modelling journey here).

With the advent of technology, bullies and predators have taken to social media to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

Roselynn says: "I have been facing a lot of problems on social media, especially on Instagram. I want to know how to deal with a social media stalker."

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack shares three useful tips:

1. Block people who are annoying.

2. If you are going out and want to post an update on your social media, try to avoid posting your location in real time.

3. Always keep a track record of your conversations with the stalker. This will help you as evidence when report the incident for harassment.

Watch the video to see Ravi Mittal's handy tips on how to stay safe on social media: