How Jaimini Hula Hooped To World Record

Nothing deters India's brave women BSF warriors.

Also see: A baby elephant is rescued.

As is a giant crocodile.

Udhampur's Bumper Apricot Crop

Location: Udhampur

The Basht area of Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating a bountiful crop of high-quality apricots.

Rattan Kumar, a farmer thrilled to see his trees laden with the fruit, has this to say:

An Amazing Rescue!

Location: Nilgiris

This baby elephant fell into a 30 foot deep pit in the Nilgiris' Kolapalli area.

Thankfully, forest officers rushed to its aid.

Another Superb Rescue

Location: Bulandshahr

This time, a giant crocodile was in trouble.

The locals carried it to safety on their shoulders.

Jaimini Hula Hooped Her Way To A World Record

Location: Vadodara

No, the nine year old was not spinning the hula hoop around her waist.

Our Brave Women BSF Warriors

Location: Samba

Temperatures in India may have hit 50 degrees Celsius but that didn't prevent the women soldiers of the Border Security Force from performing their duty.

