How Jaimini Hula Hooped To World Record

Nothing deters India's brave women BSF warriors.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: A baby elephant is rescued.
As is a giant crocodile.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Udhampur's Bumper Apricot Crop
Location: Udhampur
The Basht area of Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating a bountiful crop of high-quality apricots.
Rattan Kumar, a farmer thrilled to see his trees laden with the fruit, has this to say:
An Amazing Rescue!
Location: Nilgiris
This baby elephant fell into a 30 foot deep pit in the Nilgiris' Kolapalli area.
Thankfully, forest officers rushed to its aid.
Another Superb Rescue
Location: Bulandshahr
This time, a giant crocodile was in trouble.
The locals carried it to safety on their shoulders.
Jaimini Hula Hooped Her Way To A World Record
Location: Vadodara
No, the nine year old was not spinning the hula hoop around her waist.
Our Brave Women BSF Warriors
Location: Samba
Temperatures in India may have hit 50 degrees Celsius but that didn't prevent the women soldiers of the Border Security Force from performing their duty.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com