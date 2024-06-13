News
Rediff.com  » News » How Jaimini Hula Hooped To World Record

How Jaimini Hula Hooped To World Record

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
June 13, 2024 08:27 IST
IMAGE: Nine-year-old Jaimini Soni's hula hoop feat. Photograph: ANI

Nothing deters India's brave women BSF warriors.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A baby elephant is rescued.

As is a giant crocodile.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Udhampur's Bumper Apricot Crop
Location: Udhampur

The Basht area of Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating a bountiful crop of high-quality apricots.

Rattan Kumar, a farmer thrilled to see his trees laden with the fruit, has this to say:

All Videos: ANI

 

An Amazing Rescue!
Location: Nilgiris

This baby elephant fell into a 30 foot deep pit in the Nilgiris' Kolapalli area.

Thankfully, forest officers rushed to its aid.

 

Another Superb Rescue
Location: Bulandshahr

This time, a giant crocodile was in trouble.

The locals carried it to safety on their shoulders.

 

Jaimini Hula Hooped Her Way To A World Record
Location: Vadodara

No, the nine year old was not spinning the hula hoop around her waist.

 

Our Brave Women BSF Warriors
Location: Samba

Temperatures in India may have hit 50 degrees Celsius but that didn't prevent the women soldiers of the Border Security Force from performing their duty.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
