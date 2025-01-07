The Nuclear Physicist Whose Smile Worked Wonders

'Rajagopala Chidambaram's smile, simplicity and ability to put younger colleagues at ease always encouraged me to approach him for advice or guidance.'

IMAGE: May 20, 1998: Then chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, extreme right, with then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, left, with then defence minister George Fernandes, second from left, and and then head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation A P J Abdul Kalam at the Buddha site in Pokhran, Rajasthan, where India's nuclear tests were carried out on May 11 and May 13, 1998. Photograph: Sunil Malhotra/Reuters

Accomplished Indian nuclear scientist Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, who passed away on January 4, 2025, put much younger colleagues at ease with his smile, remembers S K Sharma, former chairman and managing director, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

"His smile, simplicity and ability to put younger colleagues at ease always encouraged me to approach him for advice or guidance," Sharma mused.

Interestingly, Dr Chidambaram was one of the key architects of India's first nuclear test in May 1974 code named Smiling Buddha. He was also instrumental in India's second nuclear tests, Operation Shakti, in May 1998.

Dr Chidambaram -- who served as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and principal scientific advisor to the Government of India from 2002 to 2018 -- was a very fine human being, an accomplished nuclear physicist and effective leader, says Sharma.

"In spite of a big difference in age, knowledge and experience he always came across to me as a family elder rather than a very senior person in hierarchy," Sharma recalls.

Padma Vibhushan Dr Chidambaram, he says, was an avid tennis player and an inspiration to others to stay fit.

"Dr Chidambaram's sudden demise is a big loss to his innumerable admirers. I have very fond memories of having interacted with him on a variety of topics and occasions and always felt motivated and elated after such opportunities," says Sharma.

"I pray to the Almighty for peace to the noble soul and strength to his bereaved family, friends and admirers."

