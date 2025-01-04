Veteran nuclear scientist and AEC ex chief R Chidambaram dies at 88

Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday, an official of the Department of Atomic Energy said. He was 88.

IMAGE: Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram. Photograph: Courtesy BARC online

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

He had served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and principal scientific advisor to the government of India.

Chidambaram was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan in 1975 and 1999 respectively.