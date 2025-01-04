HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Veteran nuclear scientist and AEC ex chief R Chidambaram dies at 88

Veteran nuclear scientist and AEC ex chief R Chidambaram dies at 88

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 10:54 IST

x

Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday, an official of the Department of Atomic Energy said. He was 88.

IMAGE: Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram.Photograph: Courtesy BARC online

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

He had served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and principal scientific advisor to the government of India.

 

Chidambaram was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan in 1975 and 1999 respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

What's giving India's nuclear scientists jitters?
What's giving India's nuclear scientists jitters?
The Nuclear Tests, 26 Years On
The Nuclear Tests, 26 Years On
Is Nuclear Deal PM Singh's Biggest Achievement?
Is Nuclear Deal PM Singh's Biggest Achievement?
India has more nukes than Pak; China far ahead: Report
India has more nukes than Pak; China far ahead: Report
India Plans 20 Nuclear Power Plants By 2031
India Plans 20 Nuclear Power Plants By 2031

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

webstory image 3

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's One Man Show

VIDEOS

Meet the sadhu who hasn't bathed for 32 years!2:31

Meet the sadhu who hasn't bathed for 32 years!

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring! 1:15

Shruti Haasan's effortless style is truly inspiring!

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential Citizens Medal3:59

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD