HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The Magnificent Ucchi Pillayar Temple

The Magnificent Ucchi Pillayar Temple

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 09:04 IST

x

The Ucchi Pillayar temple

IMAGE: The Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinayaraj/Wikimedia Commons

Amritsar flood rescue: Army deploys ATOR N1200 beast.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Sachin Tendulkar offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Mahima's beautiful daughter.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare. 

A Bridge Taller Than the Qutb Minar
Location: Mizoram

With the kilometre Bairabi-Sairang line nearing completion, Mizoram's capital Aizawl will soon be on India's railway map for the very first time.

Here are some more fascinating facts:

1. The 51.38-kilometre project has been built through one of the toughest terrains in the northeast

2. Its 48 tunnels span over 12 kilometres.

3. It has 142 bridges of varying sizes.

4. Among them, Bridge No 196 stands 104 metres tall -- higher than Delhi's Qutub Minar -- making it the tallest bridge in this section and the second-highest pier bridge in India.

All Videos: ANI

 

 

Mahima's Beautiful Daughter
Location: Mumbai

Meet Aryana.

 

Watch: Sachin Visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Location: Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar, an ardent Lord Ganesha devotee, was accompanied by his wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, and children Sara and Arjun.

 

Amritsar Flood Rescue: Army Deploys ATOR N1200
Location: Amritsar

The Indian Army launched rescue operations in the flood-affected Ramdas village as the Ravi overflowed.

 

Stunning! The Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha temple
Location: Trichy

This 7th-century-CE temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is located atop the Rock Fort in Trichy.

 

 

Sonu Sood's Eco-Friendly Farewell To Lord Ganesha
Location: Mumbai

The actor sought Lord Ganesha's blessings before bidding Him goodbye.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gandhi Called Him 'Father Of The Nation'
Gandhi Called Him 'Father Of The Nation'
'I Was In Pain But I Always Put My Team First'
'I Was In Pain But I Always Put My Team First'
Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS
Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS
The Malayalee Who Captained UAE's Cricket Team
The Malayalee Who Captained UAE's Cricket Team
Pather Panchali@70: Beautiful, Broken People
Pather Panchali@70: Beautiful, Broken People

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

'No need to say sorry', Tharoor reacts sharply to Trump's aide Lutnick's remarks4:22

'No need to say sorry', Tharoor reacts sharply to Trump's...

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds alarm over Trump's U-turn2:58

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV