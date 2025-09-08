The Magnificent Ucchi Pillayar Temple

IMAGE: The Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinayaraj/Wikimedia Commons

A Bridge Taller Than the Qutb Minar

Location: Mizoram

With the kilometre Bairabi-Sairang line nearing completion, Mizoram's capital Aizawl will soon be on India's railway map for the very first time.

Here are some more fascinating facts:

1. The 51.38-kilometre project has been built through one of the toughest terrains in the northeast

2. Its 48 tunnels span over 12 kilometres.

3. It has 142 bridges of varying sizes.

4. Among them, Bridge No 196 stands 104 metres tall -- higher than Delhi's Qutub Minar -- making it the tallest bridge in this section and the second-highest pier bridge in India.

Mahima's Beautiful Daughter

Location: Mumbai

Meet Aryana.

Watch: Sachin Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Location: Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar, an ardent Lord Ganesha devotee, was accompanied by his wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, and children Sara and Arjun.

Amritsar Flood Rescue: Army Deploys ATOR N1200

Location: Amritsar

The Indian Army launched rescue operations in the flood-affected Ramdas village as the Ravi overflowed.

Stunning! The Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha temple

Location: Trichy

This 7th-century-CE temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is located atop the Rock Fort in Trichy.

Sonu Sood's Eco-Friendly Farewell To Lord Ganesha

Location: Mumbai

The actor sought Lord Ganesha's blessings before bidding Him goodbye.

