Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

Interstellar comet puzzles astronomers. Find out more!
3I/ATLAS is only the 3rd interstellar visitor detected in our solar system.
It races through space at 26 km/second -- too fast to be captured by the Sun.
Proof it came from another star system.
Its coma is filled with carbon dioxide, but hardly any water.
The James Webb Space Telescope spotted a huge spherical plume of CO₂ gas, stretching hundreds of thousands of km.
Its path suggests it comes from the Milky Way's thick disk -- an ancient, metal-poor region.
Spectra show more nickel than iron gas -- a reversal of the usual comet pattern.
Instead of trailing behind the Sun, 3I/ATLAS shows a reverse-facing tail.
Its brightness varied strangely -- not like a normal comet.
Despite its size, astronomers detected it late, a mystery in itself.
The James Webb Space Telescope found organic cyanides like HCN. These are key building blocks of life!
It may be billions of years old, formed before Earth existed.
It's Puzzling because:
• Hyper-fast speed
• CO₂-driven activity
• Nickel > Iron imbalance
• Reverse tail
• Odd light curve
• Late detection
• Organic cyanides
3I/ATLAS challenges what we know about comets and star systems.
Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff; Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff