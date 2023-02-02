Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

Interstellar comet puzzles astronomers. Find out more!

Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA)/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

3I/ATLAS is only the 3rd interstellar visitor detected in our solar system.

Kind courtesy Darryl Z. Seligman et al./wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

It races through space at 26 km/second -- too fast to be captured by the Sun.
Proof it came from another star system.

Kind courtesy Annotated by Nrco0e. Original image by David Jewitt et al./wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Its coma is filled with carbon dioxide, but hardly any water.

Kind courtesy NASA/James Webb Space Telescope/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The James Webb Space Telescope spotted a huge spherical plume of CO₂ gas, stretching hundreds of thousands of km.

Kind courtesy Jen Miller & Mahdi Zamani (NSF NOIRLab)/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Its path suggests it comes from the Milky Way's thick disk -- an ancient, metal-poor region.

Kind courtesy M. Hopkins/Ōtautahi-Oxford team. Base map: ESA/Gaia/DPAC, Stefan Payne-Wardenaar/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Spectra show more nickel than iron gas -- a reversal of the usual comet pattern.

Kind courtesy Филипп Романов/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Instead of trailing behind the Sun, 3I/ATLAS shows a reverse-facing tail.

Kind courtesy Nrco0e/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Its brightness varied strangely -- not like a normal comet.

Kind courtesy International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/K. Meech (IfA/U. Hawaii)/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Despite its size, astronomers detected it late, a mystery in itself.

Kind courtesy Thunkii/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The James Webb Space Telescope found organic cyanides like HCN. These are key building blocks of life!

Kind courtesy ESO/O. Hainaut/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

It may be billions of years old, formed before Earth existed.

Kind courtesy ATLAS/University of Hawaii/NASA/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

It's Puzzling because:
• Hyper-fast speed
• CO₂-driven activity
• Nickel > Iron imbalance
• Reverse tail
• Odd light curve
• Late detection
• Organic cyanides

Kind courtesy Tony873004/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

3I/ATLAS challenges what we know about comets and star systems.
Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff; Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Kind courtesy NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA)/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years

Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi
Go to rediff.com