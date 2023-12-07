Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!

Meet the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Awards 2023.

Jason Moore, with his excellent capture of a kangaroo titled Air Guitar Roo won the first prize. This stunning photograph also won the Creatures of the Land category.

OVERALL WINNER

Jason Moore with Air Guitar Roo

'I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers.

'I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos.

'I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose -- to me it looks like he's practising strumming on his Air Guitar.'

The same picture was also chosen as the Category winner for Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Award.

Photograph: © Jason Moore/Comedywildlife

Creatures Under the Sea Award

Otter Kwek (Singapore) with Otter Ballerina

'An otter ballerina gracefully dances in an Arabesque position.

'The otter was leaping while attempting to grasp the overhanging leaves, and during an unusual landing, it ended up in the Arabesque pose.

'I showed this photo to a ballet teacher, and she commented that the otter is a natural but just needs to tuck in its tummy a bit -- precisely what a ballet teacher would advise.'

Photograph: © Otter Kwek/Comedywildlife

Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award

Vittorio Ricci (Italy) with Unexpected Plunge

'An unusual and almost miserable end of a perfect moment, previously prepared, for a successful fishing.'

Photograph: © Vittorio Ricci/Comedywildlife

Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award

Jacek Stankiewicz (Poland) with Dispute

'I caught this scene while watching birds in the Bialowieza forest.

'Young greenfinch was being still fed by parents.

'However, from time to time, the birds looked like having argument. My friends interpret this scene in two ways.

'1. A young naughty kid is arguing with a parent.

'2. One kid is reporting to the parent that its brother did something wrong: look he has broken the glass in the window.'

Photograph: © Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedywildlife

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award

Jacek Stankiewicz also won the Junior Award category with this picture.

Tímea Ambrus with I Finally Learned To Fly Or - Or Maybe Mot

'The ground squirrel jumped as if he could fly. Unfortunately, he has no wings. To his surprise, he fell back to the ground.'

Photograph: © Tímea Ambrus/Comedywildlife

Video Category Winner

Lily Bernau with the video Too Cold

An Adelie penguin avoids a swim with his mates in the cold water.

Video: © Lily Bernau/Comedywildlife

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNERS, 2023

Tzahi Finkelstein (Israel) with The Happy Turtle

'The swamp turtle is surprised and smiles at the dragonfly resting on its nose.'

Photograph: © Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedywildlife

John Blumenkamp (America) with Monday Blahs

'This Great Gray Owl spent most of the afternoon posing majestically and looking, well, wise. But for a moment or two after doing some elegant stretching, he/she would slump and give a look of 'Is Monday over yet?'

'I really like the uniqueness of the Comedy Wildlife Awards, and that they emphasize conservation while taking a fun and special look at wildlife.

'While out shooting I often find myself smiling or laughing with some of the behaviours of various species, and this annual event is a great way to bring that fun element of nature to others.

'While photographing the great grey owl shown in my image, I had been busy working to capture that majestic-looking pose.

'As the owl preened and then sat still for a short while, it stretched once more and for a quick moment gave the pose shown. As it did, I grinned and thought... now that's funny!'

Photograph: © John Blumenkamp/Comedywildlife

Zoe Ashdown (Britain) with One For The Family Album

'At RSPB Bempton Cliffs, each year between March and October, around half a million seabirds use the chalk cliffs towering above the North Sea to nest and raise a family.

'Gannets mate for life and they return to the same nest year after year to raise their young.

'Lying safely at the top of the cliff face I was able to observe the affection shown between the gannets each time one returned to the nest.

"They have a greeting ritual, they rub beaks and entwine their necks; it's how they strengthen their bond. But it's also a brilliant opportunity to catch them in various poses.

'I didn't realise I'd taken this image until I got home, but as soon as I saw it I laughed out loud!

'They look like proud parents, posing with their baby -- definitely one for the family album!"'/p>

Photograph: © Zoe Ashdown/Comedywildlife

Brian Matthews (Britain) with Don't Look Down

'A puffin does an inverted Snoopy impression while watching jellyfish.'

Photograph: © Brian Matthews/Comedywildlife

Lara Mathews (Australia) with Boing

"Taken at Westerfolds Park, a beautiful and surprisingly wild pocket of land in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, famous for its kangaroo population.

"The mob was enjoying some morning sunshine when this Joey decided to get silly and try his hand at boxing."

Photograph: © Lara Mathews /Comedywildlife

Delphine Casimir (Belgium) with The Rainforest Dandy

'This picture was taken in the monkey forest in Ubud, Bali. This place is a crazy place where monkeys are king! sometimes they give a show, sometimes, they climb on you to look for fleas or steal the piece of biscuit you are trying to eat:-D.

'Their kingdom, called the rainforest forest has three Hindu temples. This forest is special even magical and sacred to the Balinese people. Maybe our dandy is the reincarnation of a divinity?'

Photograph: © Delphine Casimir /Comedywildlife

Pratick Mondal (India) with Look At Right Bro

'The photo was taken in the Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India. This park is heaven for nature lovers.

'The park is full of lush greenery and habitat of mammals amd migratory birds.

'During my trip, I planned for jackal and hyena shooting apart from birds. There are plenty of jackals and hyenas in the park.

'Upon reaching the spot, I was waiting for the moment to capture. Even after waiting hours, there was no call from the jackal or hyena. Still, I was waiting.

'Suddenly a deer in the far distance appeared on the road and stood exactly in the middle of the road and started looking at me.

'Seeing the arc behind the deer I tried to capture the frame I pre-visualised.

'Suddenly, a Macaque also came into the middle of the road too and started itching, extending its hand outside which was hilarious.

'Without further delay, I captured the beautiful and rare moment of 'Itching Macaque with deer in the background.'

Photograph: © Pratick Mondal/Comedywildlife

Wendy Kaveney (India) with That Wasn't Here Yesterday

'A white-winged dove appearing to fly head-on into a cholla cactus skeleton.'

Photograph: © Wendy Kaveney/Comedywildlife

Jacques Poulard (France) with Snowball

'This picture was taken in Spitzberg, by a very cold winter, the white grouse is coming to me and looks like a snowball with eyes.'

Photograph: © Jacques Poulard/Comedywildlife

Dakota Vaccaro (America) with Excuse Me Sir But I Think You're A Little Too Young To Be Smoking

'While I was working deep in the Virginian woods, a family of grey foxes took up residence under the deck of the abandoned cottage next to my work housing.

'One day while practicing their hunting skills on bits of moss and branches, one of the kits lunged at a small chunk of wood and started rolling around with his prize.

'Tired after his hunt the kit lounged on his belly still holding the wood in his mouth which gave the strong resemblance of a cigar.

'I was very envious of the kit at this moment cause who wouldn't want to just lay around all day relaxing.'

Photograph: © Dakota Vaccaro/Comedywildlife

Published with thanks to Paul, Tom and Michelle, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com