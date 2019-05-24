Vote! Who should be Modi's mantris?

May 24, 2019 14:21 IST

You have voted for a government of your choice, now you can vote for your ministers, too, so go ahead!

The election results are out and Narendra Damodardas Modi is back as prime minister!

Now begins the task of government formation. With the ruling National Democratic Alliance bagging around 350 seats, Modi has a large talent pool to dip into to choose his ministers.

It's not an easy decision to make.

You, too, can get a sense of what it feels to choose the ministers, by voting on who your pick for 6 crucial ministries should be.

Below, we present you the choice of candidates, and all you have to do is click on each ministry, and choose one of the three candidates under it.

Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com