Surat's Ready For Navratri! Are You?

An exemplary woman police officer.

Some Top Videos from September, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: IAF plane refuels Egyptian fighters mid-air.

Kota's gift to India.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Would You Do What This Woman Cop Did?

Location: Hyderabad

A flooded road.

A clogged drain.

And Dhana Laxmi, a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Akshay Kumar Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Location: Ujjain

As do Shikhar Dhawan and Saina Nehwal.

G20 Discovery: US Official Who Speaks Fluent Hindi

Location: Delhi

Meet US State Department Spokesperson Margaret Macleod, whose sound bites to the media in Hindi caught the nation's attention.

Ready For Navratri?

Location: Surat

Surat is making sure it is.

Practice sessions have already started.

IAF Plane Refuels Egyptian Fighters...

Location: On Board

...Mid-air

IAF's IL-78 tanker refuelled MiG-29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian air force as part of the joint exercise, Bright Star-23.

The World's First Heritage Riverfront

Location: Kota

Controversy may be dogging Kota's coaching institutes but the city also has something to be proud of now.

