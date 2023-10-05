News
Surat's Ready For Navratri! Are You?

Surat's Ready For Navratri! Are You?

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
October 05, 2023 12:27 IST
IMAGE: Are you ready for Navratri? Kindly note: This image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

An exemplary woman police officer.

Some Top Videos from September, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: IAF plane refuels Egyptian fighters mid-air.

Kota's gift to India.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Would You Do What This Woman Cop Did?
Location: Hyderabad

A flooded road.

A clogged drain.

And Dhana Laxmi, a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.

All Videos: ANI

 

Akshay Kumar Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Location: Ujjain

As do Shikhar Dhawan and Saina Nehwal.

 

G20 Discovery: US Official Who Speaks Fluent Hindi
Location: Delhi

Meet US State Department Spokesperson Margaret Macleod, whose sound bites to the media in Hindi caught the nation's attention.

 

Ready For Navratri?
Location: Surat

Surat is making sure it is.

Practice sessions have already started.

 

IAF Plane Refuels Egyptian Fighters...
Location: On Board

...Mid-air

IAF's IL-78 tanker refuelled MiG-29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian air force as part of the joint exercise, Bright Star-23.

 

The World's First Heritage Riverfront
Location: Kota

Controversy may be dogging Kota's coaching institutes but the city also has something to be proud of now.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
