Surat's Ready For Navratri! Are You?

An exemplary woman police officer.
Some Top Videos from September, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: IAF plane refuels Egyptian fighters mid-air.
Kota's gift to India.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Would You Do What This Woman Cop Did?
Location: Hyderabad
A flooded road.
A clogged drain.
And Dhana Laxmi, a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.
Akshay Kumar Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Location: Ujjain
As do Shikhar Dhawan and Saina Nehwal.
G20 Discovery: US Official Who Speaks Fluent Hindi
Location: Delhi
Meet US State Department Spokesperson Margaret Macleod, whose sound bites to the media in Hindi caught the nation's attention.
Ready For Navratri?
Location: Surat
Surat is making sure it is.
Practice sessions have already started.
IAF Plane Refuels Egyptian Fighters...
Location: On Board
...Mid-air
IAF's IL-78 tanker refuelled MiG-29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian air force as part of the joint exercise, Bright Star-23.
The World's First Heritage Riverfront
Location: Kota
Controversy may be dogging Kota's coaching institutes but the city also has something to be proud of now.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com