Meet the NDA Bronze Medalist

Battalion Cadet Adjutant Praveen Kumar, son of a printing press owner from Agra, wants to join the infantry and serve the country to the best of his ability.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan awards Battalion Cadet Adjutant Praveen Kumar the President's Bronze Medal as NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar looks on. All Photographs: Kind courtesy BCA Praveen Kumar

"The best part about NDA was learning a way of life, building bonds of friendship with course mates and making memories," says Battalion Cadet Adjutant Praveen Singh, 20, winner of the President's Bronze Medal in the overall order of merit in the 144th course that recently graduated from the National Defence Academy, Pune.

"We had a grueling regime. The three camps that we did were tough, but gave us the best memories that we will remember for the rest of our lives."

The first in his family to join the armed forces, Praveen belongs to Agra, Uttar Pradesh. His father Manoj Kumar owns a printing press that prints cards, packages, mithai boxes including those for Pannchi Petha, the famous Agra speciality.

Mother Geeta Devi is a home maker. His elder sister is preparing for the civil services while his younger brother is in Class 12.

Praveen was selected for the Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, Rajasthan, in Class 6. Admission to the school is through an entrance test in Class 6 and Class 9. There are five Rashtriya Military Schools in India.

"Joining NDA is the biggest desire for students of military schools and it was my dream from Class 6 onwards too. My seniors and teachers also helped me prepare for the entrance test and Service Selection Board interview," says Praveen who is on a few weeks holiday before joining the Indian Military Academy in July.

An admirer of the Gorkha and Punjab regiments of the Indian Army, he wants to join the infantry and serve the country to the best of his ability, he says.

The infantry includes soldiers who are trained and equipped to fight on foot. The Gorkha and Punjab regiments are over 100 years old and have a sterling military heritage.

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar received the merit card in boxing and a gold medal in boxing.

Praveen's batch entered the NDA in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. Their course was separated from the rest of the cadets in the initial period and training was conducted according to Covid precautionary guidelines.

"In NDA there are tests for everything -- drill test, PT test, academics etc. The instructors really helped us and I was able to pass the first term with a good score."

He particularly credits the training imparted in the three camps conducted in the second, fourth and sixth terms -- Camp Greenhorn, Camp Rover and Camp Torna.

"In Camp Greenhorn, we were introduced to map reading, terrain study etc. There are 1-2 map readers in the squadron that navigate the route. I was the map reader of the group," says Praveen who belonged to India Squadron.

Cadets are divided into 18 squadrons at the Academy; the honour of the squadron is supreme -- and this is where cadets forge lifelong bonds of camaraderie.

IMAGE: Praveen with his mother Geeta Devi and father Manoj Kumar.

Good in both academics and sport, he was the course topper in academics in the fifth term. He received the merit card in boxing and a gold medal in boxing.

When Praveen's parents arrived at the academy to attend the Passing Out Parade, they were anxious whether they would be able to spot their son among the 1,175 cadets participating of which 356 were from the passing out course.

Praveen had not told them that he was going to be awarded a medal for securing third place in the overall order of merit.

"They were concerned whether they would be able to spot me in the parade and I said don't worry, I will be going up to take my medal so you will be able to see me along with the whole academy," he said with a laugh from his home in Agra where he has been catching up on his reading and attending several weddings in the family.

IMAGE: Praveen's parents at the high tea after the Passing Out Parade.

Mrs and Mr Singh had never seen a passing out parade before and were amazed at the precision and order of the synchronised march past.

"They had not been to such a military establishment and were impressed with the discipline, order, cleanliness, symmetry and watched all the events with great interest," says Praveen.

At the high tea after the parade, they met the chief guest, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

IMAGE: CDS General Anil Chauhan shakes hands with Praveen Kumar as NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar looks on.

"Since he went to Sainik School, it was his wish to join the army. It was entirely his decision and he has pursued that dream with utmost honesty," says mother Geeta Devi.

"I have no words to describe how we felt at the parade. The bronze medal made our experience even grander."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com