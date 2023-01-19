News
Rediff.com  » News » The Magic Of Zakir Hussain And Hariharan

The Magic Of Zakir Hussain And Hariharan

By REDIFF MUSIC
January 19, 2023 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the occasion of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's second death anniversary, an annual award was instituted in his name by his family and students, alongside a concert that paid tribute to the late musical legend.

The Haazri concert was held at Mumbai's landmark Shanmukhananda Hall.

Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and singer Hariharan performed ghazals alongside Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's grandson Faiz Mustafa Khan.

The first Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award was conferred upon flute maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

IMAGE: On the occasion of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's second death anniversary, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia was presented the first Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award. Photographs and Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia receives the first Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award.

 

IMAGE: Ustad Zakir Hussain and Hariharan perform at the Haazri concert.

 

IMAGE: The magic of Zakir Hussain...

 

IMAGE: Faiz Mustafa Khan, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's grandson, performs at the concert.

 

IMAGE: Hariharan performs at the concert.

 

WATCH Faiz Mustafa Khan sing.

 

MUST WATCH: Ustad Zakir Hussain and Hariharan perform in Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's memory.
REDIFF MUSIC
 
More like this

The Rediff Interview/Ustad Zakir Hussain

When Javed Akhtar Was Mistaken For Gulzar

When Javed Akhtar Was Mistaken For Gulzar

