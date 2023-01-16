News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Javed Akhtar Was Mistaken For Gulzar

When Javed Akhtar Was Mistaken For Gulzar

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 16, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Javed Akhtar is a treasure chest, full of stories.

Some of the stories may touch your heart, like his struggle to become a writer in Hindi cinema, and others, like the one where people still don't recognise him after all these years, is a hoot!

Javedsaab narrates some of these stories at the launch of his new book, Jadunama, penned by Arvind Mandloi.

Here, he tells us about that time when he was mistaken for Gulzar at the airport.

It's a hilarious story, and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures it here.

 

 

Now, while some people cannot distinguish between Gulzar and Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi tells us exactly what tells them apart.

The best part is that she sings it here:

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Javed's Amazing Confession!
SEE: Javed's Amazing Confession!
How Gulzar created Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan
How Gulzar created Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan
How Gulzar created Kajra Re
How Gulzar created Kajra Re
Healy predicts the winner of India vs Australia Tests
Healy predicts the winner of India vs Australia Tests
Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
India's richest 1% own over 40% of total wealth
India's richest 1% own over 40% of total wealth
Criminalisation of marital rape: SC seeks govt reply
Criminalisation of marital rape: SC seeks govt reply

More like this

Watch! The Man Who Made Gulzar Cry

Watch! The Man Who Made Gulzar Cry

Javed Akhtar at 75: The Best Songs

Javed Akhtar at 75: The Best Songs

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances